Compared to Estimates, Invesco (IVZ) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Invesco (IVZ) reported $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was +12.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Invesco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Assets Under Management - ETFs and Index : $491 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $490 billion.

: $491 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $490 billion. Average AUM - Total : $1,880.8 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,880.8 billion.

: $1,880.8 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,880.8 billion. Assets Under Management - Fundamental Fixed Income : $291.9 billion versus $294.12 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $291.9 billion versus $294.12 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Assets Under Management - Private Markets : $131.3 billion versus $131.22 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $131.3 billion versus $131.22 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Assets Under Management - Multi-Asset/Other : $59.4 billion versus $59.1 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $59.4 billion versus $59.1 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Assets Under Management - Global Liquidity : $200.2 billion compared to the $198 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $200.2 billion compared to the $198 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Assets Under Management - QQQs : $297.2 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $297.18 billion.

: $297.2 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $297.18 billion. Average AUM - ETFs & Index : $501.5 billion versus $494.08 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $501.5 billion versus $494.08 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Average AUM - Fundamental Equities : $276.6 billion versus $262.19 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $276.6 billion versus $262.19 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Operating revenues- Other revenues : $54.50 million versus $52.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change.

: $54.50 million versus $52.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change. Operating revenues- Service and distribution fees : $370.90 million compared to the $381.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.

: $370.90 million compared to the $381.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year. Operating revenues- Performance fees: $3.50 million compared to the $5.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +337.5% year over year.

Shares of Invesco have returned -21.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

