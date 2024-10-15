Compared to Estimates, Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) reported revenue of $1.37 billion, up 19.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.75, compared to $1.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 billion, representing a surprise of +3.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.78.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Interactive Brokers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 2.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.5%.

: 2.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.5%. Average interest-earning assets : $138.71 billion versus $132.86 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $138.71 billion versus $132.86 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Customer Statistics - Cleared Customers - Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order : $2.83 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.

: $2.83 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3. Customer Statistics - Customer Equity : 541.5 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of 541.58 billion.

: 541.5 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of 541.58 billion. Customer Statistics - Total Customer DARTs : 2.7 million versus 2.7 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2.7 million versus 2.7 million estimated by two analysts on average. Customer Statistics - Total Accounts : 3.12 million compared to the 3.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 3.12 million compared to the 3.12 million average estimate based on two analysts. Interest income : $1.89 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.84 billion.

: $1.89 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.84 billion. Other fees and services : $72 million versus $63.95 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $72 million versus $63.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Commissions : $435 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $430.41 million.

: $435 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $430.41 million. Total net interest income: $802 million versus $827.92 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Interactive Brokers have returned +17.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

