Compared to Estimates, Inspire (INSP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) reported revenue of $195.89 million, up 29.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to -$0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $195.9 million, representing a surprise of -0.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +328.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Inspire performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

New U.S. Medical Centers : 81 versus 54 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 81 versus 54 estimated by three analysts on average. Total U.S. Medical Centers : 1,316 versus 1,302 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,316 versus 1,302 estimated by three analysts on average. New U.S. sales territories : 12 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13.

: 12 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13. Total U.S. sales territories : 310 versus 311 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 310 versus 311 estimated by two analysts on average. Geographic Revenue- United States : $187.81 million versus $182.74 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.8% change.

: $187.81 million versus $182.74 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.8% change. Geographic Revenue- All other countries : $8.08 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $6.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.3%.

Shares of Inspire have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

