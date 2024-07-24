Compared to Estimates, Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Independent Bank Group (IBTX) reported $118.58 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.1%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $120.25 million, representing a surprise of -1.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Independent Bank Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin : 2.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.5%.

: 2.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.5%. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $17.10 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.10 billion.

: $17.10 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.10 billion. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: 0.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Nonperforming loans : $56.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $56.81 million.

: $56.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $56.81 million. Nonperforming assets : $64.90 million compared to the $67.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $64.90 million compared to the $67.87 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income : $105.15 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $106.65 million.

: $105.15 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $106.65 million. Total Noninterest Income : $13.43 million compared to the $13.58 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $13.43 million compared to the $13.58 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net Interest Income (FTE): $106.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $107.70 million.

Shares of Independent Bank Group have returned +29.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Independent Bank Group, Inc (IBTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

