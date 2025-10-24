Compared to Estimates, Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, Illinois Tool Works (ITW) reported revenue of $4.06 billion, up 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.81, compared to $2.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.69, the EPS surprise was +4.46%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Operating Revenue - Organic growth - Total ITW : 0.7% versus 2.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0.7% versus 2.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenue - Test & Measurement and Electronics - Organic growth : -1.4% versus 1.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: -1.4% versus 1.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenue - Automotive OEM - Organic growth : 5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.4%.

: 5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.4%. Operating Revenue - Specialty Products - Organic growth : 1.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.7%.

: 1.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.7%. Operating Revenues- Test & Measurement and Electronics : $698 million versus $718.59 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change.

: $698 million versus $718.59 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change. Operating Revenues- Construction Products : $473 million compared to the $474.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year.

: $473 million compared to the $474.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year. Operating Revenues- Food Equipment : $694 million compared to the $703.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.

: $694 million compared to the $703.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year. Operating Revenues- Specialty Products : $452 million versus $449.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.

: $452 million versus $449.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change. Operating Revenues- Intersegment revenues : $-6 million versus $-5.23 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.3% change.

: $-6 million versus $-5.23 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.3% change. Operating Revenues- Automotive OEM : $830 million versus $809.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change.

: $830 million versus $809.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change. Operating Revenues- Welding : $477 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $479.2 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

: $477 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $479.2 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%. Operating Revenues- Polymers & Fluids: $441 million versus $447.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.

Here is how Illinois Tool Works performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

