Compared to Estimates, Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2026, Illinois Tool Works (ITW) reported revenue of $4.02 billion, up 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.66, compared to $2.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4 billion, representing a surprise of +0.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.55.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Operating Revenue - Organic growth - Total ITW : 0.4% versus 2.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0.4% versus 2.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenue - Test & Measurement and Electronics - Organic growth : 4.6% versus 3.8% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 4.6% versus 3.8% estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenue - Automotive OEM - Organic growth : -0.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.7%.

: -0.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.7%. Operating Revenue - Specialty Products - Organic growth : -4.7% compared to the 1.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: -4.7% compared to the 1.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Revenues- Test & Measurement and Electronics : $715 million compared to the $693 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year.

: $715 million compared to the $693 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year. Operating Revenues- Construction Products : $458 million compared to the $453.41 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.

: $458 million compared to the $453.41 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year. Operating Revenues- Food Equipment : $637 million versus $651.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change.

: $637 million versus $651.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.6% change. Operating Revenues- Specialty Products : $431 million versus $448.81 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.

: $431 million versus $448.81 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change. Operating Revenues- Intersegment revenues : $-4 million compared to the $-4.7 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20% year over year.

: $-4 million compared to the $-4.7 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20% year over year. Operating Revenues- Automotive OEM : $820 million versus $806.93 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.

: $820 million versus $806.93 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change. Operating Revenues- Welding : $507 million compared to the $498.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.

: $507 million compared to the $498.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year. Operating Revenues- Polymers & Fluids: $452 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $448.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

Here is how Illinois Tool Works performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Illinois Tool Works here>>>

Shares of Illinois Tool Works have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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