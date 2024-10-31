Compared to Estimates, ICE (ICE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) reported $2.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.3%. EPS of $1.55 for the same period compares to $1.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35 billion, representing a surprise of -0.13%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.55.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ICE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Exchanges Segment (less transaction-based) : $1.25 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year.

: $1.25 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.6% year over year. Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment : $586 million compared to the $593.18 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.

: $586 million compared to the $593.18 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year. Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment : $509 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $519.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +54.2%.

: $509 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $519.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +54.2%. Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Data and connectivity services : $242 million versus $244.06 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.

: $242 million versus $244.06 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change. Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Closing solutions : $54 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $53.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

: $54 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $53.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%. Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Origination technology : $182 million compared to the $186.20 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year.

: $182 million compared to the $186.20 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year. Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- Other data and network services : $166 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $167.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

: $166 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $167.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%. Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- Fixed income data and analytics : $295 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $293.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

: $295 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $293.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%. Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Cash equities and equity options : $107 million compared to the $106.34 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $107 million compared to the $106.34 million average estimate based on six analysts. Revenues- Exchanges Segment- OTC and other : $109 million compared to the $100.84 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.

: $109 million compared to the $100.84 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year. Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Listings : $122 million versus $122.40 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.

: $122 million versus $122.40 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change. Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- Fixed income execution: $28 million compared to the $33.66 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year.

Shares of ICE have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.