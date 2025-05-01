Compared to Estimates, ICE (ICE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) reported $2.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 8%. EPS of $1.72 for the same period compares to $1.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.46 billion, representing a surprise of +0.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.70.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ICE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment : $510 million versus $512.49 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.

: $510 million versus $512.49 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change. Revenues- Exchanges Segment (less transaction-based) : $1.37 billion versus $1.35 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.

: $1.37 billion versus $1.35 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change. Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment : $596 million compared to the $602.82 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.

: $596 million compared to the $602.82 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year. Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Data and connectivity services : $246 million versus $242.38 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.

: $246 million versus $242.38 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change. Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Energy : $557 million versus $543.91 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.9% change.

: $557 million versus $543.91 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.9% change. Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Ags and Metals : $64 million compared to the $65.19 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.1% year over year.

: $64 million compared to the $65.19 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.1% year over year. Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Financials : $156 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $149.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.6%.

: $156 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $149.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.6%. Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Cash equities and equity options : $119 million versus $114.55 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.2% change.

: $119 million versus $114.55 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.2% change. Revenues- Exchanges Segment- OTC and other : $103 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $104.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: $103 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $104.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Servicing software : $221 million versus $212.02 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $221 million versus $212.02 million estimated by six analysts on average. Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Listings : $122 million versus $122.55 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $122 million versus $122.55 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment- Fixed income execution: $31 million versus $31.11 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.2% change.

Shares of ICE have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

