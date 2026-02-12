Compared to Estimates, Hyatt Hotels (H) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2025, Hyatt Hotels (H) reported revenue of $1.79 billion, up 11.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.33, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was +366.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Rooms/Units - Total Managed : 223,823 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 218,823.

: 223,823 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 218,823. Rooms/Units - Total System-wide : 372,763 versus 372,964 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 372,763 versus 372,964 estimated by three analysts on average. Rooms/Units - Total Franchised : 139,750 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 141,623.

: 139,750 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 141,623. Rooms/Units - Total Owned and leased hotels : 9,190 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13,933.

: 9,190 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13,933. Revenues- Owned and Leased Hotels : $423 million versus $400.99 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +60.2% change.

: $423 million versus $400.99 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +60.2% change. Revenues- Distribution : $177 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $199.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.7%.

: $177 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $199.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.7%. Revenues- Net fees : $290 million versus $290.27 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.

: $290 million versus $290.27 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change. Revenues- Contra : $-17 million versus $-13.25 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $-17 million versus $-13.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Gross fees : $307 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $307.09 million.

: $307 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $307.09 million. Revenues- Other revenues : $4 million compared to the $10.8 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -63.6% year over year.

: $4 million compared to the $10.8 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -63.6% year over year. Revenues- Base Management Fees : $112 million versus $113.85 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $112 million versus $113.85 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Incentive Management Fees: $81 million versus $71.29 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Hyatt Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Hyatt Hotels here>>>

Shares of Hyatt Hotels have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.