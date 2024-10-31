Compared to Estimates, Hyatt Hotels (H) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hyatt Hotels (H) reported $1.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $0.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 billion, representing a surprise of -0.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hyatt Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Rooms/Units - Total Owned and leased hotels : 10,296 versus 10,540 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 10,296 versus 10,540 estimated by three analysts on average. Worldwide Hyatt - Brand properties - Rooms : 326,845 compared to the 330,145 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 326,845 compared to the 330,145 average estimate based on three analysts. RevPAR - Comparable systemwide hotels : $146.18 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $150.20.

: $146.18 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $150.20. ADR - Comparable systemwide hotels : $201.75 compared to the $205.17 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $201.75 compared to the $205.17 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Owned and Leased Hotels : $287 million versus $255.56 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.8% change.

: $287 million versus $255.56 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.8% change. Revenues- Distribution and destination management : $221 million versus $222.32 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change.

: $221 million versus $222.32 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change. Other revenues : $13 million compared to the $39.63 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -83.5% year over year.

: $13 million compared to the $39.63 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -83.5% year over year. Revenues- Management and franchise fees : $268 million versus $280.24 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.

: $268 million versus $280.24 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change. Revenues- Contra : -$27 million compared to the -$13.67 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +125% year over year.

: -$27 million compared to the -$13.67 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +125% year over year. Revenues - Net fees : $241 million compared to the $266.57 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $241 million compared to the $266.57 million average estimate based on six analysts. Revenues for reimbursed costs : $867 million compared to the $856.85 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15% year over year.

: $867 million compared to the $856.85 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15% year over year. Revenues- Management, franchise, and other fees- Franchise fees: $119 million versus $125.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.3% change.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.