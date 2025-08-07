Compared to Estimates, Hyatt Hotels (H) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2025, Hyatt Hotels (H) reported revenue of $1.81 billion, up 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.68, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66, the EPS surprise was +3.03%.

ADR - Comparable systemwide hotels : $206.47 compared to the $206.96 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $206.47 compared to the $206.96 average estimate based on two analysts. Occupancy - Comparable systemwide hotels : 73.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 73.6%.

: 73.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 73.6%. RevPAR - Comparable systemwide hotels : $150.97 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $152.75.

: $150.97 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $152.75. ADR - Comparable owned and leased hotels : $309.18 compared to the $273.11 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $309.18 compared to the $273.11 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Revenues for reimbursed costs : $945 million compared to the $931.48 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year.

: $945 million compared to the $931.48 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year. Revenues- Distribution : $262 million compared to the $282.82 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year.

: $262 million compared to the $282.82 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year. Revenues- Net fees : $286 million compared to the $288.62 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $286 million compared to the $288.62 million average estimate based on six analysts. Revenues- Other revenues : $11 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $10.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.

: $11 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $10.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%. Revenues- Owned and Leased Hotels : $304 million versus $238.82 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change.

: $304 million versus $238.82 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change. Revenues- Gross fees : $301 million compared to the $297.18 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $301 million compared to the $297.18 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Contra : $-15 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $-15 million.

: $-15 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $-15 million. Revenues- Base Management Fees: $113 million versus $108.13 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels have returned -7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

