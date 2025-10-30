Compared to Estimates, Huntington Ingalls (HII) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, Huntington Ingalls (HII) reported revenue of $3.19 billion, up 16.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.68, compared to $2.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion, representing a surprise of +8.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.29.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Sales and Service Revenues- Mission Technologies : $787 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $735.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.

: $787 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $735.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%. Sales and Service Revenues- Ingalls : $828 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $710.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.7%.

: $828 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $710.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.7%. Sales and Service Revenues- Newport News : $1.62 billion compared to the $1.53 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.5% year over year.

: $1.62 billion compared to the $1.53 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.5% year over year. Sales and Service Revenues- Intersegment eliminations : $-40 million compared to the $-38.2 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.

: $-40 million compared to the $-38.2 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year. Segment Operating Income (loss)- Ingalls : $65 million compared to the $52.23 million average estimate based on nine analysts.

: $65 million compared to the $52.23 million average estimate based on nine analysts. Segment Operating Income (loss)- Newport News : $80 million compared to the $77.02 million average estimate based on nine analysts.

: $80 million compared to the $77.02 million average estimate based on nine analysts. Segment Operating Income (loss)- Mission Technologies : $34 million versus $28.15 million estimated by nine analysts on average.

: $34 million versus $28.15 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Non-segment factors affecting operating income (loss)- Operating FAS/CAS Adjustment : $9 million versus $-10.27 million estimated by eight analysts on average.

: $9 million versus $-10.27 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Non-segment factors affecting operating income (loss)- Non-current state income taxes: $9 million versus $-10.14 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

Here is how Huntington Ingalls performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Huntington Ingalls have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

