Compared to Estimates, Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) reported revenue of $2.15 billion, up 14% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.06 billion, representing a surprise of +4.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency Ratio : 57.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 59.1%.

: 57.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 59.1%. Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 3.1% versus 3.1% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 3.1% versus 3.1% estimated by five analysts on average. Net charge-offs / Average total loans and leases : 0.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.

: 0.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.3%. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $192.73 billion versus $192.13 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $192.73 billion versus $192.13 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 9% compared to the 8.7% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 9% compared to the 8.7% average estimate based on three analysts. Regulatory Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio : 12.4% compared to the 12.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 12.4% compared to the 12.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Net interest income - FTE : $1.52 billion compared to the $1.5 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1.52 billion compared to the $1.5 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $628 million versus $555.07 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $628 million versus $555.07 million estimated by five analysts on average. Capital markets and advisory fees : $94 million compared to the $93.27 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $94 million compared to the $93.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. Customer deposit and loan fees : $102 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $96.55 million.

: $102 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $96.55 million. Payments and cash management revenue : $174 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $169.05 million.

: $174 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $169.05 million. Wealth and asset management revenue: $104 million compared to the $103.78 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how Huntington Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Huntington Bancshares here>>>

Shares of Huntington Bancshares have returned -14% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.