Compared to Estimates, Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) reported $2.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.8%. EPS of $0.38 for the same period compares to $0.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98 billion, representing a surprise of +1.6%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency Ratio : 59% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 60.1%.

: 59% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 60.1%. Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 3.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.

: 3.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.1%. Net charge-offs / Average total loans and leases : 0.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.

: 0.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.3%. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $191.09 billion compared to the $191.27 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $191.09 billion compared to the $191.27 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 8.5% compared to the 8.4% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 8.5% compared to the 8.4% average estimate based on three analysts. Regulatory Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio : 11.8% compared to the 12% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 11.8% compared to the 12% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $471 million compared to the $513.55 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $471 million compared to the $513.55 million average estimate based on six analysts. Mortgage banking income : $28 million compared to the $31.36 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $28 million compared to the $31.36 million average estimate based on five analysts. Customer deposit and loan fees : $95 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $88.58 million.

: $95 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $88.58 million. Payments and cash management revenue : $165 million versus $163.16 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $165 million versus $163.16 million estimated by five analysts on average. Wealth and asset management revenue : $102 million versus $103.81 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $102 million versus $103.81 million estimated by five analysts on average. Capital markets and advisory fees: $84 million versus $73.97 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Here is how Huntington Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Huntington Bancshares here>>>

Shares of Huntington Bancshares have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.