Compared to Estimates, Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2025, Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) reported revenue of $1.94 billion, up 9.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.34, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.9 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31, the EPS surprise was +9.68%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Huntington Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 58.9% versus 61.3% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 58.9% versus 61.3% estimated by five analysts on average. Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 3.1% compared to the 3% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 3.1% compared to the 3% average estimate based on five analysts. Net charge-offs / Average total loans and leases : 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by five analysts on average. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $188.30 billion versus $187.26 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $188.30 billion versus $187.26 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 8.5% versus 8.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 8.5% versus 8.5% estimated by three analysts on average. Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio : 11.9% versus 12% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 11.9% versus 12% estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non-Interest Income : $494 million versus $511.87 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $494 million versus $511.87 million estimated by five analysts on average. Mortgage banking income : $31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $31.15 million.

: $31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $31.15 million. Customer deposit and loan fees : $86 million compared to the $85.36 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $86 million compared to the $85.36 million average estimate based on four analysts. Payments and cash management revenue : $155 million compared to the $154.85 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $155 million compared to the $154.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. Wealth and asset management revenue : $101 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $94.48 million.

: $101 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $94.48 million. Capital markets and advisory fees: $67 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $72.25 million.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares have returned -11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

