Compared to Estimates, HP (HPQ) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

HP (HPQ) reported $14.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. EPS of $0.93 for the same period compares to $0.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.97 billion, representing a surprise of -2.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.2%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Days in accounts payable : 139.00 Days versus 137.00 Days estimated by two analysts on average.

: 139.00 Days versus 137.00 Days estimated by two analysts on average. Days of sales outstanding in accounts receivable : 35.00 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 31.50 Days.

: 35.00 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 31.50 Days. Days of supply in inventory : 66.00 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 67.00 Days.

: 66.00 Days versus the two-analyst average estimate of 67.00 Days. Net revenue- Personal Systems- Commercial PS : $6.97 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

: $6.97 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%. Net revenue- Personal Systems- Consumer PS : $3.38 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

: $3.38 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%. Net revenue- Personal Systems : $10.35 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.72 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

: $10.35 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.72 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%. Net revenue- Printing- Supplies : $2.76 billion versus $2.81 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.6% change.

: $2.76 billion versus $2.81 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.6% change. Net revenue- Printing- Commercial Printing : $1.21 billion compared to the $1.18 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.2% year over year.

: $1.21 billion compared to the $1.18 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.2% year over year. Net revenue- Printing- Consumer Printing : $296 million compared to the $302.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.9% year over year.

: $296 million compared to the $302.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.9% year over year. Net revenue- Printing : $4.27 billion versus $4.29 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change.

: $4.27 billion versus $4.29 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change. Earnings from operations- Personal Systems : $597 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $632.41 million.

: $597 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $632.41 million. Earnings from operations- Corporate Investments: $-34 million versus $-156.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how HP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of HP have returned -12.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

