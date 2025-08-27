Compared to Estimates, HP (HPQ) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

HP (HPQ) reported $13.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.1%. EPS of $0.75 for the same period compares to $0.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.96 billion, representing a surprise of -0.19%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Days in accounts payable: 138.00 Days compared to the 133.00 Days average estimate based on two analysts.

Days of sales outstanding in accounts receivable: 33.00 Days compared to the 32.00 Days average estimate based on two analysts.

Days of supply in inventory: 68.00 Days versus 69.00 Days estimated by two analysts on average.

Net revenue- Personal Systems- Commercial PS: $7.04 billion versus $7.11 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.

Net revenue- Personal Systems- Consumer PS: $2.9 billion compared to the $2.89 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.

Net revenue- Personal Systems: $9.93 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.

Net revenue- Printing- Supplies: $2.6 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.58 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.7%.

Net revenue- Printing- Commercial Printing: $1.11 billion versus $1.1 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.

Net revenue- Printing- Consumer Printing: $269 million compared to the $275.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.2% year over year.

Net revenue- Printing: $3.99 billion versus $3.95 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.

Earnings from operations- Personal Systems: $541 million compared to the $529.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Earnings from operations- Corporate Investments: $-32 million compared to the $-124.78 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how HP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for HP here>>>

Shares of HP have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

