Compared to Estimates, Honeywell International (HON) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) reported $9.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. EPS of $2.49 for the same period compares to $2.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.4 billion, representing a surprise of +1.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Honeywell International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Industrial Automation sales : $2.51 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.50 billion.

: $2.51 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.50 billion. Net Sales- Aerospace Technologies : $3.89 billion versus $3.80 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.5% change.

: $3.89 billion versus $3.80 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.5% change. Net Sales- Building Automation : $1.57 billion compared to the $1.54 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year.

: $1.57 billion compared to the $1.54 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year. Net Energy and Sustainability Solutions sales : $1.60 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.60 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Net Industrial Automation sales- Productivity Solutions and Services : $298 million compared to the $293.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $298 million compared to the $293.21 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Industrial Automation sales- Process Solutions : $1.51 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.51 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net Industrial Automation sales- Warehouse and Workflow Solutions : $233 million compared to the $211.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $233 million compared to the $211.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. Energy and Sustainability Solutions sales- UOP : $599 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $618.43 million.

: $599 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $618.43 million. Energy and Sustainability Solutions sales- Advanced Materials : $1.01 billion compared to the $953.67 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.01 billion compared to the $953.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. Aerospace Technologies- Defense and Space : $1.43 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.7% change.

: $1.43 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.7% change. Aerospace Technologies- Commercial Aviation Original Equipment : $668 million compared to the $718.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year.

: $668 million compared to the $718.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year. Net Industrial Automation sales- Sensing and Safety Technologies: $466 million compared to the $650.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Honeywell International have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.