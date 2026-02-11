Compared to Estimates, Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) reported $3.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.9%. EPS of $2.08 for the same period compares to $1.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.99 billion, representing a surprise of +3.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.8%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.00.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Property Summary - Ownership - Rooms - Total system : 15,287 versus 15,882 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 15,287 versus 15,882 estimated by three analysts on average. Property Summary - Managed - Rooms - Total system : 264,760 compared to the 263,226 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 264,760 compared to the 263,226 average estimate based on three analysts. RevPAR - System-wide : $110.89 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $110.57.

: $110.89 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $110.57. RevPAR Growth - System-wide : 0.5% versus 0.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 0.5% versus 0.3% estimated by three analysts on average. Property Summary - Total - Rooms - Total system : 1,351,351 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,352,305.

: 1,351,351 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,352,305. Property Summary - Franchised / Licensed - Rooms - Total system : 1,071,304 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,066,742.

: 1,071,304 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,066,742. Revenues- Base and other management fees : $98 million compared to the $92.53 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.5% year over year.

: $98 million compared to the $92.53 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.5% year over year. Revenues- Other revenues : $65 million compared to the $61.54 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.6% year over year.

: $65 million compared to the $61.54 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.6% year over year. Revenues- Franchise and licensing fees : $671 million versus $707.42 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.

: $671 million versus $707.42 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change. Revenues- Incentive management fees : $101 million compared to the $84.99 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year.

: $101 million compared to the $84.99 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year. Revenues- Ownership : $345 million compared to the $314.63 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.

: $345 million compared to the $314.63 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year. Revenues- Cost reimbursement revenues: $1.81 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.9%.

Here is how Hilton Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Hilton Worldwide have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

