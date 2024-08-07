Compared to Estimates, Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) reported $2.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.9%. EPS of $1.91 for the same period compares to $1.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.97 billion, representing a surprise of -0.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.85.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hilton Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue per available room - System-Wide : $123.30 compared to the $125.16 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $123.30 compared to the $125.16 average estimate based on three analysts. RevPAR Growth - System-wide : 3.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.

: 3.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.7%. Property Summary - Total Systemwide Rooms : 1,216,308 compared to the 1,215,447 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,216,308 compared to the 1,215,447 average estimate based on two analysts. Property Summary - Total Managed Rooms : 252,634 versus 253,707 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 252,634 versus 253,707 estimated by two analysts on average. Property Summary - Total Owned / Leased Rooms : 17,492 compared to the 17,253 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 17,492 compared to the 17,253 average estimate based on two analysts. Property Summary - Total Franchised Rooms : 946,182 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 938,435.

: 946,182 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 938,435. Revenues- Owned and leased hotels : $337 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $374.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

: $337 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $374.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%. Revenues- Other revenues : $71 million versus $51.32 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +54.4% change.

: $71 million versus $51.32 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +54.4% change. Revenues- Incentive management fees : $68 million compared to the $81.52 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.

: $68 million compared to the $81.52 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year. Revenues- Franchise and licensing fees : $689 million compared to the $688.48 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year.

: $689 million compared to the $688.48 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.5% year over year. Revenues- Base and other management fees : $93 million compared to the $102.30 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.

: $93 million compared to the $102.30 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year. Revenues- Other revenues from managed and franchised properties : $1.69 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.9%.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

