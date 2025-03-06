Compared to Estimates, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended January 2025, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported revenue of $7.85 billion, up 16.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.81 billion, representing a surprise of +0.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hewlett Packard Enterprise performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Financial Services : $873 million versus $884.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $873 million versus $884.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenue- Corporate Investments and other : $197 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $244.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.2%.

: $197 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $244.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.2%. Revenue - Hybrid Cloud : $1.41 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.41 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Intelligent Edge : $1.15 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.

: $1.15 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year. Revenue - Server : $4.29 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.26 billion.

: $4.29 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.26 billion. Elimination of intersegment net revenue and other : -$57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$141.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -63.7%.

: -$57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$141.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -63.7%. Earnings from Operations- Financial Services : $82 million compared to the $80.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $82 million compared to the $80.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. Earnings from Operations- Corporate Investments and other : -$2 million compared to the -$21.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: -$2 million compared to the -$21.51 million average estimate based on two analysts. Earnings from Operations- Hybrid Cloud : $99 million versus $95.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $99 million versus $95.11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Earnings from Operations- Server : $348 million versus $457.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $348 million versus $457.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Earnings from Operations- Intelligent Edge: $314 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $250.58 million.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise have returned -11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.