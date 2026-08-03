Compared to Estimates, Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) reported $399 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. EPS of $0.75 for the same period compares to $0.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $395.07 million, representing a surprise of +1%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.7%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Throughput Volumes - Gas gathering : 445.00 MMcf/d versus the two-analyst average estimate of 440.91 MMcf/d.

: 445.00 MMcf/d versus the two-analyst average estimate of 440.91 MMcf/d. Throughput Volumes - Crude oil gathering : 103.00 MBbl/d compared to the 115.29 MBbl/d average estimate based on two analysts.

: 103.00 MBbl/d compared to the 115.29 MBbl/d average estimate based on two analysts. Throughput Volumes - Water gathering : 121.00 MBbl/d compared to the 125.49 MBbl/d average estimate based on two analysts.

: 121.00 MBbl/d compared to the 125.49 MBbl/d average estimate based on two analysts. Throughput Volumes - Crude terminals : 117.00 MBbl/d compared to the 126.53 MBbl/d average estimate based on two analysts.

: 117.00 MBbl/d compared to the 126.53 MBbl/d average estimate based on two analysts. Throughput Volumes - NGL loading : 17.00 MBbl/d versus 14.97 MBbl/d estimated by two analysts on average.

: 17.00 MBbl/d versus 14.97 MBbl/d estimated by two analysts on average. Throughput Volumes - Gas processing : 433.00 MMcf/d versus the two-analyst average estimate of 428.40 MMcf/d.

: 433.00 MMcf/d versus the two-analyst average estimate of 428.40 MMcf/d. Revenue- Gathering : $209.8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $210.13 million.

: $209.8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $210.13 million. Revenue- Terminaling and Export : $37.9 million versus $35.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $37.9 million versus $35.73 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Processing and Storage: $151.3 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $152.87 million.

Here is how Hess Midstream Partners performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Hess Midstream Partners here>>>

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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