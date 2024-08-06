Compared to Estimates, Henry Schein (HSIC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Henry Schein (HSIC) reported $3.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $1.23 for the same period compares to $1.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22, the EPS surprise was +0.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Henry Schein performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenue- North America- Dental Merchandise : $849 million compared to the $899.40 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $849 million compared to the $899.40 million average estimate based on four analysts. Geographic Revenue- North America- Dental Equipment : $280 million versus $272.52 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $280 million versus $272.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Geographic Revenue- International- Dental Merchandise : $635 million versus $660.18 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $635 million versus $660.18 million estimated by four analysts on average. Geographic Revenue- International- Dental Equipment : $160 million compared to the $172.72 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $160 million compared to the $172.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. Geographic Revenue- International- Health Care Distribution : $823 million compared to the $862.55 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.

: $823 million compared to the $862.55 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year. Geographic Revenue- North America- Dental : $1.13 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year.

: $1.13 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year. Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Global : $2.92 billion versus $3.07 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.

: $2.92 billion versus $3.07 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change. Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Dental- Global : $1.92 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%.

: $1.92 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%. Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Medical- Global : $998 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

: $998 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%. Net Sales- Technology and value-added services- Global : $214 million compared to the $214.25 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.

: $214 million compared to the $214.25 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year. Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Dental Equipment- Global : $440 million compared to the $445.23 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $440 million compared to the $445.23 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Dental Merchandise- Global : $1.48 billion compared to the $1.56 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Henry Schein have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

