Compared to Estimates, Helmerich & Payne (HP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Helmerich & Payne (HP) reported $1.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 45.8%. EPS of -$0.01 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $975.66 million, representing a surprise of +3.7%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -103.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average active rigs - North America Solutions : 141 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 141.

: 141 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 141. Average active rigs - Offshore Solutions : 3 versus 3 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3 versus 3 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of available rigs at the end of period - Offshore Solutions : 7 compared to the 7 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 7 compared to the 7 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of available rigs at the end of period - International Solutions : 137 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 137.

: 137 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 137. Number of available rigs at the end of period - North America Solutions : 223 versus 223 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 223 versus 223 estimated by four analysts on average. Average active rigs - International Solutions : 62 compared to the 64 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 62 compared to the 64 average estimate based on four analysts. Operating Revenues- North America Solutions : $572.27 million compared to the $554.59 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.4% year over year.

: $572.27 million compared to the $554.59 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.4% year over year. Operating revenues - Offshore Solutions : $180.33 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $161.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +554.7%.

: $180.33 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $161.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +554.7%. Operating Revenues- International Solutions : $241.23 million versus $237.54 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +430.6% change.

: $241.23 million versus $237.54 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +430.6% change. Operating Revenues- Drilling services : $990.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $959.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.2%.

: $990.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $959.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.2%. Operating Revenues- Other : $21.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +761.5%.

: $21.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +761.5%. Segment operating income (loss)- North America Solutions: $118.16 million compared to the $133.56 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Here is how Helmerich & Payne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Helmerich & Payne here>>>

Shares of Helmerich & Payne have returned +20.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.