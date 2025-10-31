Compared to Estimates, Heartland Express (HTLD) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, Heartland Express (HTLD) reported revenue of $196.55 million, down 24.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.11, compared to -$0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $213.94 million, representing a surprise of -8.13%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.11.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Operating ratio : 103.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 104.9%.

: 103.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 104.9%. Fuel surcharge revenue : $24.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.5%.

: $24.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.5%. Operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue: $172.43 million versus $187.67 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.1% change.

Here is how Heartland Express performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Heartland Express have returned -9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

