Compared to Estimates, HealthEquity (HQY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended January 2026, HealthEquity (HQY) reported revenue of $334.59 million, up 7.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.95, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $332.85 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89, the EPS surprise was +7.09%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total HSA Assets : $36.46 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $35.96 billion.

: $36.46 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $35.96 billion. HSA Assets - HSA investments : $18.48 billion compared to the $17.66 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $18.48 billion compared to the $17.66 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total Accounts - CDBs : 7.22 million versus 7.12 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 7.22 million versus 7.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total Accounts : 17.79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 17.52 million.

: 17.79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 17.52 million. HSA Assets - HSA cash : $17.98 billion compared to the $18.3 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $17.98 billion compared to the $18.3 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total Accounts - HSAs : 10.57 million versus 10.49 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 10.57 million versus 10.49 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Service : $127.08 million compared to the $123.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.

: $127.08 million compared to the $123.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year. Revenue- Custodial : $161.4 million compared to the $163.24 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year.

: $161.4 million compared to the $163.24 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year. Revenue- Interchange: $46.11 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $45.2 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

Here is how HealthEquity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for HealthEquity here>>>

Shares of HealthEquity have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.