Compared to Estimates, HealthEquity (HQY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

HealthEquity (HQY) reported $325.84 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.6%. EPS of $1.08 for the same period compares to $0.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $318.81 million, representing a surprise of +2.2%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total HSA Assets : $33.14 billion compared to the $32.48 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $33.14 billion compared to the $32.48 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total HSA investments : $16.1 billion versus $14.78 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $16.1 billion versus $14.78 billion estimated by three analysts on average. CDBs Accounts : 7.15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.88 million.

: 7.15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.88 million. Total Accounts : 17.14 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 16.97 million.

: 17.14 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 16.97 million. Total HSA cash : $17.04 billion compared to the $17.7 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $17.04 billion compared to the $17.7 billion average estimate based on three analysts. HSAs Accounts : 9.99 million versus 10.1 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 9.99 million versus 10.1 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Service : $117.87 million versus $116.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.

: $117.87 million versus $116.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change. Revenue- Custodial : $159.88 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $155.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.3%.

: $159.88 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $155.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.3%. Revenue- Interchange: $48.09 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $46.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.

Here is how HealthEquity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of HealthEquity have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

