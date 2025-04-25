Compared to Estimates, HCA (HCA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

HCA Healthcare (HCA) reported $18.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. EPS of $6.45 for the same period compares to $5.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.77, the EPS surprise was +11.79%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HCA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Equivalent Admissions : 1.01 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.02 billion.

: 1.01 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.02 billion. Revenue per Equivalent Admission : $18,102 versus $18,026.95 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $18,102 versus $18,026.95 estimated by five analysts on average. Equivalent Patient Days : 4.98 million compared to the 4.96 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4.98 million compared to the 4.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. Admissions : 576.36 million versus 579.28 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 576.36 million versus 579.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Number of freestanding outpatient surgery centers : 125 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 124.

: 125 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 124. Patient Days : 2,836.62 Days compared to the 2,817.09 Days average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2,836.62 Days compared to the 2,817.09 Days average estimate based on two analysts. Average Length of Stay : 5 compared to the 5 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 5 compared to the 5 average estimate based on two analysts. Inpatient Revenue per Admission : $19,349 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19,580.02.

: $19,349 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19,580.02. Number of hospitals : 192 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 191.

: 192 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 191. Licensed Beds at End of Period: 50,571 versus 50,132 estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of HCA have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

