Compared to Estimates, The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG) reported $5.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5%. EPS of $3.78 for the same period compares to $2.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.13, the EPS surprise was +20.77%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Business Insurance- Expense ratio : 31.1% versus 31% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 31.1% versus 31% estimated by six analysts on average. Business Insurance- Underlying combined ratio : 89.4% versus 88.4% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 89.4% versus 88.4% estimated by six analysts on average. Business Insurance- Combined ratio : 88.8% versus 91.3% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 88.8% versus 91.3% estimated by six analysts on average. Business Insurance- Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio : 57.3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 60.1%.

: 57.3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 60.1%. Revenue- Earned Premium- Personal Insurance : $950 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $949.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

: $950 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $949.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%. Revenue- Property and Casualty- Net investment income : $605 million versus $448.34 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.8% change.

: $605 million versus $448.34 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.8% change. Employee Benefits- Total revenues : $1.79 billion compared to the $1.81 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $1.79 billion compared to the $1.81 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Employee Benefits- Net investment income : $136 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $127.91 million.

: $136 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $127.91 million. Employee Benefits- Premiums and other considerations : $1.66 billion compared to the $1.67 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $1.66 billion compared to the $1.67 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Business Insurance- Fee income : $11 million versus $11.13 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $11 million versus $11.13 million estimated by six analysts on average. Business Insurance- Earned premiums : $3.54 billion versus $3.52 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $3.54 billion versus $3.52 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Revenue- Fee income- Personal Insurance: $8 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $8.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

Here is how The Hartford Insurance Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

