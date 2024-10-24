Compared to Estimates, Harley-Davidson (HOG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Harley-Davidson (HOG) reported revenue of $881.21 million, down 32.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.91, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $970.25 million, representing a surprise of -9.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.98%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Harley-Davidson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - Total worldwide retail sales : 36,166 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 40,144.

: 36,166 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 40,144. HDMC Worldwide Motorcycle Shipments - Total : 27,520 versus 32,922 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 27,520 versus 32,922 estimated by three analysts on average. Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - EMEA : 6,054 versus 7,818 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 6,054 versus 7,818 estimated by two analysts on average. Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - Asia Pacific : 4,832 compared to the 5,729 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4,832 compared to the 5,729 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Licensing : $3.90 million versus $9.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -61% change.

: $3.90 million versus $9.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -61% change. Revenue- Live Wire : $5 million versus $10.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.6% change.

: $5 million versus $10.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.6% change. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Apparel : $55.69 million versus $49.88 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $55.69 million versus $49.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Other : $26.89 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $33.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.4%.

: $26.89 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $33.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.4%. Revenue- Financial services/ HDFS revenue : $269 million versus $250.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change.

: $269 million versus $250.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Motorcycles : $615.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $705.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -39.8%.

: $615.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $705.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -39.8%. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Parts & Accessories : $174.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $161.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%.

: $174.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $161.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue: $876.41 million compared to the $970.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -32.4% year over year.

Shares of Harley-Davidson have returned -10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

