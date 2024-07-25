Compared to Estimates, Harley-Davidson (HOG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Harley-Davidson (HOG) reported $1.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.1%. EPS of $1.63 for the same period compares to $1.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 billion, representing a surprise of +4.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.99%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Harley-Davidson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - Total worldwide retail sales : 49,998 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 52,721.

: 49,998 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 52,721. Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - United States : 32,258 compared to the 34,073 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 32,258 compared to the 34,073 average estimate based on two analysts. Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - Canada : 2,579 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,032.

: 2,579 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,032. Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles - EMEA : 8,015 compared to the 8,253 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 8,015 compared to the 8,253 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Licensing : $5.49 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

: $5.49 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%. Revenue- Live Wire : $6.45 million versus $8.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.2% change.

: $6.45 million versus $8.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.2% change. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue : $1.35 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.6% change.

: $1.35 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.6% change. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Other : $17.47 million versus $22.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.6% change.

: $17.47 million versus $22.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.6% change. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Motorcycles : $1.07 billion versus $957.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change.

: $1.07 billion versus $957.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Parts & Accessories : $193.87 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $226.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.1%.

: $193.87 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $226.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.1%. Revenue- Motorcycles and related products/ HDMC revenue- Apparel : $63.39 million compared to the $69.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.5% year over year.

: $63.39 million compared to the $69.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.5% year over year. Revenue- Financial services/ HDFS revenue: $264 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $260.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.

Shares of Harley-Davidson have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.