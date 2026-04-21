Compared to Estimates, Hancock Whitney (HWC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hancock Whitney (HWC) reported $292.65 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 19.8%. EPS of $1.52 for the same period compares to $1.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $389.02 million, representing a surprise of -24.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.7%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net interest margin (TE) : 3.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.

: 3.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.5%. Efficiency Ratio : 55.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 55.5%.

: 55.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 55.5%. Total net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans : 0.2% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 0.2% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on three analysts. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $32.7 billion versus $32.77 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $32.7 billion versus $32.77 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Total nonperforming loans : $113.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $109.59 million.

: $113.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $109.59 million. Total nonperforming assets(Total nonaccrual loans + ORE and foreclosed assets) : $124.6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $127.28 million.

: $124.6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $127.28 million. Total Noninterest Income : $106.08 million compared to the $104.86 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $106.08 million compared to the $104.86 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net interest income (TE) : $287.57 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $288.15 million.

: $287.57 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $288.15 million. Net Interest Income : $285.17 million compared to the $284.36 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $285.17 million compared to the $284.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. Secondary mortgage market operations : $3.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.8 million.

: $3.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.8 million. Bank card and ATM fees : $22.13 million compared to the $21.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $22.13 million compared to the $21.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. Investment and annuity fees and insurance commissions: $12.57 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.62 million.

Here is how Hancock Whitney performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Hancock Whitney here>>>

Shares of Hancock Whitney have returned +10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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