Compared to Estimates, Halliburton (HAL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Halliburton (HAL) reported $5.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.5%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.80 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.44 billion, representing a surprise of +1.35%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenues- Latin America : $977 million versus $911.06 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.9% change.

: $977 million versus $911.06 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.9% change. Revenues- Europe/Africa/CIS : $820 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $769.7 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

: $820 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $769.7 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%. Revenues- North America : $2.26 billion versus $2.26 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9% change.

: $2.26 billion versus $2.26 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9% change. Revenues- Middle East/Asia : $1.45 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.9%.

: $1.45 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.9%. Revenues- Drilling and Evaluation : $2.34 billion versus $2.27 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.

: $2.34 billion versus $2.27 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change. Revenues- Completion and Production : $3.17 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.8%.

: $3.17 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.8%. Operating income- Completion and Production : $513 million compared to the $539.22 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $513 million compared to the $539.22 million average estimate based on six analysts. Operating income (loss)- Corporate and other : $-66 million compared to the $-86.6 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $-66 million compared to the $-86.6 million average estimate based on six analysts. Operating income- Drilling and Evaluation: $312 million versus $313.49 million estimated by six analysts on average.

Here is how Halliburton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Halliburton have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

