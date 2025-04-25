Compared to Estimates, Halliburton (HAL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Halliburton (HAL) reported $5.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.7%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.26 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Halliburton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Latin America : $896 million compared to the $908.50 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.1% year over year.

: $896 million compared to the $908.50 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.1% year over year. Revenues- Europe/Africa/CIS : $775 million versus $737.29 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.

: $775 million versus $737.29 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change. Revenues- North America : $2.24 billion compared to the $2.19 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.2% year over year.

: $2.24 billion compared to the $2.19 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.2% year over year. Revenues- Middle East/Asia : $1.51 billion versus $1.42 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.

: $1.51 billion versus $1.42 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change. Revenues- Drilling and Evaluation : $2.30 billion versus $2.21 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change.

: $2.30 billion versus $2.21 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change. Revenues- Completion and Production : $3.12 billion compared to the $3.05 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.5% year over year.

: $3.12 billion compared to the $3.05 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.5% year over year. Operating income- Completion and Production : $531 million versus $540.02 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $531 million versus $540.02 million estimated by six analysts on average. Operating income (loss)- Corporate and other : -$66 million versus -$81.18 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: -$66 million versus -$81.18 million estimated by six analysts on average. Operating income- Drilling and Evaluation: $352 million compared to the $356.73 million average estimate based on six analysts.

Shares of Halliburton have returned -16.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.