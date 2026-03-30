Compared to Estimates, Hagerty (HGTY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2025, Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY) reported revenue of $357.33 million, up 22.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.08, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $327.79 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04, the EPS surprise was +100%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

REVENUE- Earned premium, net : $192.55 million versus $187 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $192.55 million versus $187 million estimated by three analysts on average. REVENUE- Commission and fee revenue : $105.7 million compared to the $100.26 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $105.7 million compared to the $100.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. REVENUE- Membership, marketplace and other revenue : $48.15 million compared to the $47.69 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $48.15 million compared to the $47.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total revenue from customer contracts- Contingent commission revenue : $11.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.98 million.

: $11.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.98 million. Total Written Premium : $259.19 million versus $247.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $259.19 million versus $247.86 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total revenue from customer contracts- Commission and fee revenue : $94.35 million versus $92.56 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $94.35 million versus $92.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total revenue from customer contracts- Marketplace revenue : $36.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.77 million.

: $36.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.77 million. Subject premium- Total : $224.64 million compared to the $220.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $224.64 million compared to the $220.77 million average estimate based on two analysts. Assumed premium- Total: $178.44 million compared to the $174.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Hagerty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Hagerty here>>>

Shares of Hagerty have returned -11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -7.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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