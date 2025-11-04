Compared to Estimates, Hagerty (HGTY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, Hagerty, Inc. (HGTY) reported revenue of $379.99 million, up 17.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $355.27 million, representing a surprise of +6.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +44.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

HDC Paid Member Count : 920,725 compared to the 927,380 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 920,725 compared to the 927,380 average estimate based on two analysts. Hagerty Re Loss Ratio : 42% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 42.5%.

: 42% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 42.5%. REVENUE- Commission and fee revenue : $137.1 million versus $132.59 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $137.1 million versus $132.59 million estimated by three analysts on average. REVENUE- Earned premium : $187.04 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $184.95 million.

: $187.04 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $184.95 million. REVENUE- Membership, marketplace and other revenue : $55.85 million versus $39.21 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $55.85 million versus $39.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total Written Premium: $334.05 million compared to the $329.74 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Hagerty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Hagerty have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

