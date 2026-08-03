Compared to Estimates, Gulfport (GPOR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Gulfport Energy (GPOR) reported $323.23 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 27.8%. EPS of $3.91 for the same period compares to $4.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $298.12 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.94, the EPS surprise was -0.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Production volume per day - Natural gas : 878,358.00 Mcf/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 881,203.60 Mcf/D.

: 878,358.00 Mcf/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 881,203.60 Mcf/D. Production volume per day - NGL : 9,862.00 BBL/D compared to the 11,253.54 BBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.

: 9,862.00 BBL/D compared to the 11,253.54 BBL/D average estimate based on four analysts. Production volume per day - Oil and condensate : 4,203.00 BBL/D compared to the 4,328.76 BBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.

: 4,203.00 BBL/D compared to the 4,328.76 BBL/D average estimate based on four analysts. Production volume per day - Gas equivalent (Total Production) : 962,753.00 Mcfe/D versus 972,964.40 Mcfe/D estimated by three analysts on average.

: 962,753.00 Mcfe/D versus 972,964.40 Mcfe/D estimated by three analysts on average. Average price, including settled derivatives - Natural gas : $3 per thousand cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.96 per thousand cubic feet.

: $3 per thousand cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.96 per thousand cubic feet. Average price without the impact of derivatives - Oil and condensate : 85.86 $/Bbl compared to the 87.53 $/Bbl average estimate based on two analysts.

: 85.86 $/Bbl compared to the 87.53 $/Bbl average estimate based on two analysts. Average price without the impact of derivatives - Natural Gas : $2.48 per thousand cubic feet versus $2.52 per thousand cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.48 per thousand cubic feet versus $2.52 per thousand cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average. Average price, including settled derivatives - NGL : 33.30 $/Bbl versus 37.63 $/Bbl estimated by two analysts on average.

: 33.30 $/Bbl versus 37.63 $/Bbl estimated by two analysts on average. Average price, including settled derivatives - Oil and condensate : 72.36 $/Bbl versus the two-analyst average estimate of 71.22 $/Bbl.

: 72.36 $/Bbl versus the two-analyst average estimate of 71.22 $/Bbl. Revenues- Natural gas sales : $198.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $226.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.8%.

: $198.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $226.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.8%. Revenues- Oil and condensate sales : $32.84 million compared to the $31.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21% year over year.

: $32.84 million compared to the $31.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21% year over year. Revenues- Natural gas liquid sales: $30.46 million compared to the $37.92 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.

Here is how Gulfport performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Gulfport here>>>

Shares of Gulfport have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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