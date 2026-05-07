Compared to Estimates, Guardant Health (GH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Guardant Health (GH) reported $301.67 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 48.3%. EPS of -$0.45 for the same period compares to -$0.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $278.52 million, representing a surprise of +8.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.6%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.47.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total tests performed (oncology tests) : 86,000 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 80,950.

: 86,000 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 80,950. Revenue- Oncology : $204.95 million compared to the $193.47 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $204.95 million compared to the $193.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Licensing and other : $2.14 million compared to the $1.91 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.14 million compared to the $1.91 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Screening : $41.59 million compared to the $33.92 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $41.59 million compared to the $33.92 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Biopharma and data: $52.98 million versus $49.65 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how Guardant Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Guardant Health here>>>

Shares of Guardant Health have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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