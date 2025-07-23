Compared to Estimates, Graco (GGG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Graco Inc. (GGG) reported $571.81 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. EPS of $0.75 for the same period compares to $0.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $585.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the EPS surprise was -3.85%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net sales- Expansion Markets : $40.57 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $44.58 million.

: $40.57 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $44.58 million. Net Sales- Contractor : $288.96 million compared to the $293.15 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.

: $288.96 million compared to the $293.15 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year. Net Sales- Industrial : $242.28 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $247.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +55.6%.

: $242.28 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $247.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +55.6%. Operating earnings /(loss)- Industrial : $82.37 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $83.57 million.

: $82.37 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $83.57 million. Operating earnings/(loss)- Expansion Markets : $8.83 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $9.07 million.

: $8.83 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $9.07 million. Operating earnings /(loss)- Unallocated corporate (expense) : $-9.21 million versus $-12.06 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $-9.21 million versus $-12.06 million estimated by five analysts on average. Operating earnings /(loss)- Contractor: $75.49 million compared to the $80.24 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Here is how Graco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Graco have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

