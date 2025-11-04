Compared to Estimates, Grab (GRAB) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) reported revenue of $873 million, up 21.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.01, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $882.02 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03, the EPS surprise was -66.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

On-Demand GMV : $5.77 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.66 billion.

: $5.77 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.66 billion. GMV - Deliveries : $3.73 billion versus $3.65 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.73 billion versus $3.65 billion estimated by two analysts on average. GMV - Mobility : $2.04 billion versus $2.02 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.04 billion versus $2.02 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Deliveries : $465 million compared to the $468.32 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $465 million compared to the $468.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Financial Services : $90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $89.6 million.

: $90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $89.6 million. Revenue- Other : $1 million compared to the $1.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1 million compared to the $1.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Mobility : $317 million compared to the $323.09 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $317 million compared to the $323.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Deliveries : $78 million versus $73.23 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $78 million versus $73.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Financial Services : $-28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-26.2 million.

: $-28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-26.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Mobility: $181 million compared to the $179.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Grab performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Grab have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

