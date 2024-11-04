Compared to Estimates, Goodyear (GT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Goodyear (GT) reported revenue of $4.82 billion, down 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.98 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25, the EPS surprise was +48.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Goodyear performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Tire units - Americas : 21 million versus 21.76 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 21 million versus 21.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Tire units - Asia Pacific Tire : 9.3 million compared to the 10.19 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 9.3 million compared to the 10.19 million average estimate based on three analysts. Tire units - Europe Middle East and Africa Tire : 12.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.05 million.

: 12.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.05 million. Tire units - Total : 42.5 million compared to the 44 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 42.5 million compared to the 44 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net Sales- Americas : $2.86 billion versus $3 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.4% change.

: $2.86 billion versus $3 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.4% change. Net Sales- Asia Pacific : $618 million versus $670.73 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.6% change.

: $618 million versus $670.73 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.6% change. Net Sales- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $1.35 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.9% change.

Shares of Goodyear have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.