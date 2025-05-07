Compared to Estimates, GoodRx (GDRX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) reported $202.97 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $202.59 million, representing a surprise of +0.19%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how GoodRx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Monthly Active Consumers : 6 versus 7 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 6 versus 7 estimated by three analysts on average. Subscription plans : 680 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 685.

: 680 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 685. Revenue- Prescription transactions : $148.92 million versus $146.53 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.

: $148.92 million versus $146.53 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change. Revenue- Other : $4.38 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.5%.

: $4.38 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.5%. Revenue- Pharma manufacturer solutions : $28.65 million versus $29.90 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change.

: $28.65 million versus $29.90 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change. Revenue- Subscription: $21.02 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $20.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%.

Shares of GoodRx have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

