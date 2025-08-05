Compared to Estimates, GlobalFoundries (GFS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS) reported $1.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68 billion, representing a surprise of +0.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Wafer shipment volume : 581 compared to the 575 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 581 compared to the 575 average estimate based on four analysts. Net revenue- Type of goods and services- Wafer fabrication : $1.52 billion compared to the $1.5 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.

: $1.52 billion compared to the $1.5 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year. Net revenue- End Market- Smart Mobile Devices : $683 million compared to the $653.1 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.4% year over year.

: $683 million compared to the $653.1 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.4% year over year. Net revenue- End Market- Non wafer revenue : $166 million versus $172.86 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change.

: $166 million versus $172.86 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change. Net revenue- End Market- Home and Industrial IoT : $300 million compared to the $325.75 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.

: $300 million compared to the $325.75 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year. Net revenue- End Market- Automotive : $368 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $341.3 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.3%.

: $368 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $341.3 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.3%. Net revenue- End Market- Communications Infrastructure & Datacenter: $171 million versus $183.91 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change.

Here is how GlobalFoundries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for GlobalFoundries here>>>

Shares of GlobalFoundries have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.