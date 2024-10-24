Compared to Estimates, Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) reported revenue of $214.94 million, up 8.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $212.57 million, representing a surprise of +1.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Glacier Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) : 2.8% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2.8% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on four analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 64.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 67.2%.

: 64.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 67.2%. Average Balances - Total earning assets : $25.87 billion versus $25.96 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $25.87 billion versus $25.96 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans : 0.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: 0.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Non-accrual loans : $15.94 million versus $18.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $15.94 million versus $18.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total non-performing assets : $28.12 million compared to the $22.14 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $28.12 million compared to the $22.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $34.70 million versus $32.51 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $34.70 million versus $32.51 million estimated by four analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $180.23 million compared to the $180.13 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $180.23 million compared to the $180.13 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net interest income (tax-equivalent) : $184.23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $183.13 million.

: $184.23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $183.13 million. Gain on sale of loans: $4.90 million compared to the $4.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.