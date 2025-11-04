Compared to Estimates, Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2025, Genius Sports Limited (GENI) reported revenue of $166.28 million, up 38.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.11, compared to -$0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $158.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenue- Betting Technology, Content & Services : $110.01 million compared to the $108.83 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $110.01 million compared to the $108.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Media Technology, Content & Services : $41.79 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $35.18 million.

: $41.79 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $35.18 million. Revenue- Sports Technology & Services: $14.49 million versus $14.61 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how Genius Sports Limited performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Genius Sports Limited here>>>

Shares of Genius Sports Limited have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.