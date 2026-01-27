Compared to Estimates, General Motors (GM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2025, General Motors (GM) reported revenue of $45.29 billion, down 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.51, compared to $1.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $46.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.20, the EPS surprise was +14.24%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total GMI : 157 thousand compared to the 166.56 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 157 thousand compared to the 166.56 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total GMNA : 780 thousand compared to the 797.8 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 780 thousand compared to the 797.8 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total : 937 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 962.44 thousand.

: 937 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 962.44 thousand. Total net sales and revenue- GM Financial : $4.3 billion compared to the $4.19 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.

: $4.3 billion compared to the $4.19 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year. Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive- GMI : $4.03 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

: $4.03 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%. Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive : $40.99 billion compared to the $41.19 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year.

: $40.99 billion compared to the $41.19 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year. Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive- GMNA : $36.89 billion compared to the $36.76 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year.

: $36.89 billion compared to the $36.76 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year. Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive- Corporate : $65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $60.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.5%.

: $65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $60.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.5%. Total net sales and revenue- Reclassifications/Eliminations : $-3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-74.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -98.4%.

: $-3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-74.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -98.4%. Operating segments- GMNA : $2.24 billion versus $2.11 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2.24 billion versus $2.11 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Operating segments- Corporate and eliminations : $-288 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $-347.88 million.

: $-288 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $-347.88 million. Operating segments- GM Financial: $609 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $697.11 million.

Here is how General Motors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of General Motors have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

