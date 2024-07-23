Compared to Estimates, General Motors (GM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

General Motors (GM) reported $47.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.2%. EPS of $3.06 for the same period compares to $1.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $45.41 billion, representing a surprise of +5.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.67.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how General Motors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total GMNA : 903 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 831.05 thousand.

: 903 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 831.05 thousand. Total net sales and revenue- GM Financial : $3.92 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%.

: $3.92 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%. Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive : $44.06 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $41.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

: $44.06 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $41.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%. Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive-GMI : $3.30 billion compared to the $3.89 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.6% year over year.

: $3.30 billion compared to the $3.89 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.6% year over year. Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive-GMNA : $40.73 billion versus $36.63 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change.

: $40.73 billion versus $36.63 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change. Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive-Corporate : $37 million compared to the $59.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -53.2% year over year.

: $37 million compared to the $59.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -53.2% year over year. Total net sales and revenue- GM Cruise : $51 million compared to the $50.21 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +96.2% year over year.

: $51 million compared to the $50.21 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +96.2% year over year. Total net sales and revenue- Reclassifications/Eliminations : -$35 million compared to the -$27.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: -$35 million compared to the -$27.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. Operating segments- GM Financial : $822 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $686.79 million.

: $822 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $686.79 million. Operating segments- GM Cruise : -$458 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$433.03 million.

: -$458 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$433.03 million. Operating segments- Corporate and eliminations : -$409 million versus -$291.91 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: -$409 million versus -$291.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Operating segments- GMNA: $4.43 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.34 billion.

Shares of General Motors have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.