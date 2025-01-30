Compared to Estimates, Gen Digital (GEN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Gen Digital (GEN) reported revenue of $986 million, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $985.73 million, representing a surprise of +0.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Gen Digital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Direct average revenue per user (ARPU) : $7.27 compared to the $7.26 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $7.27 compared to the $7.26 average estimate based on two analysts. Direct customer count : 40.1 million compared to the 39.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 40.1 million compared to the 39.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Revenues- Cyber Safety Revenue- Partner revenues : $105 million compared to the $105.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.

: $105 million compared to the $105.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year. Net Revenues- Cyber Safety Revenue- Direct customer revenues: $869 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $868.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

Shares of Gen Digital have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.