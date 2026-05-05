Compared to Estimates, Frontier Group (ULCC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) reported $992 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. EPS of -$0.30 for the same period compares to -$0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.37, the EPS surprise was +18.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Load Factor : 78.4% compared to the 78.7% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 78.4% compared to the 78.7% average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 7.69 billion versus 7.79 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: 7.69 billion versus 7.79 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Fuel cost per gallon : $2.88 versus $2.99 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.88 versus $2.99 estimated by three analysts on average. Total revenue per available seat mile (RASM) : 10.11 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.66 cents.

: 10.11 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.66 cents. Available seat miles (ASMs) : 9.81 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.82 billion.

: 9.81 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.82 billion. Adjusted CASM (excluding fuel) : 8.85 cents versus 8.75 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 8.85 cents versus 8.75 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted CASM : 11.58 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.54 cents.

: 11.58 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.54 cents. Average stage length : 899.00 Miles compared to the 895.94 Miles average estimate based on two analysts.

: 899.00 Miles compared to the 895.94 Miles average estimate based on two analysts. Fuel gallons consumed : 92.96 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 91.66 million.

: 92.96 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 91.66 million. Adjusted CASM + net interest : 11.56 cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11.54 cents.

: 11.56 cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11.54 cents. Operating revenues- Passenger : $952 million compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.

: $952 million compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year. Operating revenues- Other: $40 million versus $34.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42.9% change.

Here is how Frontier Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Frontier Group here>>>

Shares of Frontier Group have returned +14.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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