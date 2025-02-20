Compared to Estimates, Frontier Communications (FYBR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Frontier Communications (FYBR) reported revenue of $1.51 billion, up 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.47, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 billion, representing a surprise of +2.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -147.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.19.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Frontier Communications performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Broadband customer metrics - Broadband customers : 3.09 million versus 3.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3.09 million versus 3.11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Broadband Net Adds - Business + Wholesale - Fiber : 5 thousand compared to the 4.6 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 5 thousand compared to the 4.6 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Broadband Customers - Consumer - Fiber : 2.25 million versus 2.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2.25 million versus 2.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Broadband Customers - Business + Wholesale - Fiber : 143 thousand versus 142.6 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 143 thousand versus 142.6 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Revenue from contracts with customers : $1.49 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

: $1.49 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%. Revenue- Subsidy and other revenue : $16 million compared to the $15.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year.

: $16 million compared to the $15.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year. Revenue- Video services : $79 million versus $78.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.6% change.

: $79 million versus $78.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.6% change. Revenue- Fiber- Consumer : $557 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $557.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.1%.

: $557 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $557.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.1%. Revenue- Other : $85 million compared to the $85.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.

: $85 million compared to the $85.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year. Revenue- Revenue from contracts with customers- Fiber : $890 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $835.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.8%.

: $890 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $835.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.8%. Revenue- Revenue from contracts with customers- Copper : $600 million compared to the $585.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.3% year over year.

: $600 million compared to the $585.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.3% year over year. Revenue- Fiber- Business and Wholesale: $333 million versus $277.44 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.8% change.

Shares of Frontier Communications have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.